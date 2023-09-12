Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Tehnologia

Access Bio Acquires Equity Stake in CuraPatients to Expand into U.S. Digital Healthcare Sector

ByRobert Andrew

Septembrie 12, 2023
Access Bio Acquires Equity Stake in CuraPatients to Expand into U.S. Digital Healthcare Sector

Access Bio, a U.S.-based company focused on developing next-generation diagnostic kits, has secured a new equity stake in CuraPatients, a California-based digital population health-based company. The acquisition is aimed at accelerating Access Bio’s entry into the digital healthcare sector in the United States.

CuraPatients is known for its artificial intelligence-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, which is certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This certification ensures that CuraPatients adheres to a standardized approach to security assessment, certification, and continuous monitoring of cloud products and services. It allows the company to access patient information from every agency within the U.S. federal government, providing a competitive advantage in the U.S. public sector digital healthcare services space.

In addition to its AI-based software, CuraPatients also offers vaccination and chronic disease appointment management services to major pharmacy chains in the U.S. This allows the private sector to leverage CuraPatients’ business network.

Access Bio, with its wide range of diagnostic products, aims to maximize synergies through collaboration with CuraPatients. The company plans to utilize CuraPatients’ reservation application as a new distribution channel for selling and supplying its diagnostic kits. Furthermore, Access Bio intends to work with CuraPatients to develop an integrated solution platform for prevention, diagnosis, prescription, and treatment in the future.

“CuraPatients’ advanced security technology, digital healthcare service platform, and business network in the U.S. will serve as a solid foundation for our expansion into the digital healthcare business,” said an Access Bio official. “Through strategic partnerships with various companies, we will continue to accelerate our presence in the digital healthcare sector.”

Surse:
Access Bio
CuraPatients

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Tehnologia

Xbox dezvăluie noul controler wireless Astral Purple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologia

Apple introduce seria iPhone 15 cu încărcare USB-C și noul Apple Watch

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologia

O călătorie în Ultra Deep: Următorul test de joc al Ember Sword promite o experiență RPG captivantă

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

NOUTĂȚI

iPhone 15 Pro: preț și disponibilitate

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Tim Cook: Liderul vizionar duce Apple la noi culmi

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Vă prezentăm Ferrari KC23: o specială unică doar pe pistă

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Streameri care sunt interziși pentru influență: argumentele pro și contra, potrivit Amouranth

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii