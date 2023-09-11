Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Tehnologia

Un solutor Ising bazat pe fizică, bazat pe tehnologia CMOS standard

ByGabriel Botha

Septembrie 11, 2023
Un solutor Ising bazat pe fizică, bazat pe tehnologia CMOS standard

Researchers at the University of Minnesota have developed a physics-based Ising solver based on standard complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology. The Ising solver is designed to tackle combinatorial optimization problems by efficiently identifying the optimal combination of variables under constraints.

The key to solving these complex problems is a hardware system with an all-to-all node connectivity, which allows graphs representing a problem’s dimensions to be directly mapped onto the computer hardware. However, building an all-to-all connected hardware is challenging as the number of connections per node increases exponentially with the number of coupled nodes, resulting in increased electrical loading and hardware overhead.

The Ising solver developed by the researchers consists of coupled ring oscillators and an all-to-all node connected architecture. The oscillators are closely coupled in a crossbar array, allowing the propagation of an oscillating signal in both horizontal and vertical directions. By placing a coupler circuit at each intersection, the researchers were able to build a circuit array where each node signal can communicate with all other node signals.

The researchers tested their Ising solver by performing various statistical operations and mapping graphs of varying sizes and densities onto their chip. They found that their approach allowed for the direct mapping of problem graphs with up to 48 nodes, which is a significant improvement over previous designs.

In the future, the chip developed by the researchers could inform the creation of further Ising solvers and devices that can efficiently solve combinatorial optimization problems. However, there are still challenges to overcome, such as decomposing and recomposing sub-problems without sacrificing solution accuracy, comparing the solution quality of their hardware against existing optimization algorithms, and finding more systematic ways to formulate problem coupling weights.

Overall, the development of this Ising solver based on standard CMOS technology is a promising step towards improving the capabilities of quantum computers and facilitating their real-world deployment for solving complex optimization problems.

Source: Hao Lo et al, An Ising solver chip based on coupled ring oscillators with a 48-node all-to-all connected array architecture, Nature Electronics (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41928-023-01021-y

By Gabriel Botha

În legătură cu o postare

Tehnologia

Explorarea caracteristicilor interesante ale iOS 17 și macOS Sonoma

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tehnologia

Codurile de valorificare BGMI pentru 13 septembrie: obțineți recompense interesante pentru Battlegrounds Mobile India

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologia

Xbox dezvăluie noul controler wireless Astral Purple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

Tehnologia

Explorarea caracteristicilor interesante ale iOS 17 și macOS Sonoma

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Codurile de valorificare BGMI pentru 13 septembrie: obțineți recompense interesante pentru Battlegrounds Mobile India

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Acer XV242F: Un nou monitor pentru jocuri de 540 Hz a ajuns pe piață

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

iPhone 15 Pro: preț și disponibilitate

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii