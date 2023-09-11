Viata de oras

Satelitul XRISM se lansează pentru a studia universul în diferite culori de raze X

ByGabriel Botha

Septembrie 11, 2023
Summary: The X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) satellite, a collaborative effort between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and NASA with participation from the European Space Agency, was launched on September 6th. XRISM’s mission is to detect X-ray wavelengths with unprecedented precision and provide scientists with groundbreaking new readings of hot and energetic places in the universe. Unlike existing X-ray telescopes, XRISM can distinguish different colors of X-ray light, unlocking a wealth of information. Its instrument detects X-rays through tiny temperature shifts, enabling it to identify chemical elements present in objects and read gas motions’ velocities. The satellite aims to provide a new view of the hot and energetic universe, observing stellar explosions, black hole interactions, and galaxy cluster mergers in unprecedented detail. Scientists at the University of Chicago will analyze XRISM’s first observations of massive galaxy clusters and groups, hoping to understand the interactions between supermassive black holes and their host galaxies. XRISM will also measure abundances of chemical elements and reveal the current chemical makeup of the universe. Launching a satellite for X-ray observations from space presents a significant challenge due to Earth’s atmosphere blocking X-rays. This is the fourth attempt to launch and operate a similar satellite successfully, and scientists are optimistic about XRISM’s potential.

Surse:
