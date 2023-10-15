Viata de oras

Observați noaptea lunii: o noapte de explorare lunară

Octombrie 15, 2023
Observați noaptea lunii: o noapte de explorare lunară

On the evening of October 21, people from all over the world will gather outside to participate in a global initiative called Observe the Moon Night. In the city of Ballarat, the Ballarat Municipal Observatory and Museum is joining in the celebrations by offering a unique opportunity to view the moon up close.

From 7:30pm to 9:30pm, visitors to the observatory will be treated to a tour of the site, a presentation by an astronomer, and a chance to view the moon through a telescope. The event aims to foster an appreciation and better understanding of the moon, space science, and exploration.

According to Judith Bailey, the observatory manager, this particular evening promises to be an exceptional viewing experience. The moon will be a stunning, waxing crescent, just seven days old, creating great opportunities for viewing along the terminator, the line between night and day. Bailey emphasizes that seeing the moon through a telescope is a completely different experience from viewing photos online.

The event at the Ballarat Municipal Observatory and Museum is not only for adults; it is also an important opportunity for children to see the moon up close. Bailey explains that viewer responses are remarkable and that these events play a crucial role in inspiring young children to take an interest in science.

In addition to observing the moon, attendees can also expect to see Saturn and other celestial objects through the telescope. However, if the weather is cloudy, a virtual night sky tour will be provided instead.

Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, underscoring the significance of this global event.

If you’re interested in attending, bookings are essential and can be made through trybooking.com/CJFSP. Ticket prices are as follows: $35 for adults, $25 for concession card holders and students over 18, $15 for children aged five to 17, and free for children four and under.

– Ballarat Municipal Observatory and Museum

