Ştiinţă

O misiune NASA pentru a studia efectele eclipselor solare asupra ionosferei

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembrie 29, 2023
A NASA sounding rocket mission, known as Atmospheric Perturbations Around the Eclipse Path (APEP), is set to launch three rockets during the annular eclipse in October 2023. Led by Aroh Barjatya, a professor of engineering physics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the mission aims to study how the sudden drop in sunlight during an eclipse affects the upper atmosphere, specifically the ionosphere.

The ionosphere, an atmospheric layer located some 50 miles and beyond, becomes electric due to the UV component of sunlight. This layer consists of high-flying ions and electrons that are separated by the Sun’s constant energy during the day. However, during an eclipse, the ionospheric temperature and density experience a rapid drop and rise, creating waves that ripple through the ionosphere.

The APEP mission will launch rockets before, during, and after the peak of the eclipse, just outside the path of annularity. Each rocket will deploy small scientific instruments to measure changes in electric and magnetic fields, density, and temperature. These will be the first simultaneous measurements taken from multiple locations in the ionosphere during a solar eclipse.

The use of sounding rockets allows for precise measurements at specific regions of space and different altitudes. The APEP rockets will measure between 45 and 200 miles above the ground along their trajectory, providing valuable data on the vertical dimension at small spatial scales. Ground-based observations, including ionospheric density and neutral wind measurements, radar observations, and high-altitude balloon deployments, will also support the mission.

The APEP rockets launched in New Mexico will be recovered and relaunched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia during a total solar eclipse in April 2024. This will offer another opportunity to measure the effects of an eclipse on the ionosphere.

By studying the widespread effects of eclipses on the ionosphere, the APEP mission aims to enhance our understanding of this atmospheric layer and its importance for satellite communications and other space-based assets.

Surse: NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

