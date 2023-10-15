Astronomers have long observed that the Milky Way is not a perfectly flat disk, but rather twisted and warped. Now, researchers from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian have identified a possible explanation for this peculiar shape. They believe that a tilted, football-shaped halo of dark matter surrounding our galaxy could be responsible for the flared edge and warped nature of the Milky Way.

Dark matter is a mysterious substance that does not interact with light, making it invisible to our telescopes. However, it makes up a significant portion of the universe’s matter content, accounting for about 85% of all matter. Its presence can be inferred through its gravitational effects on visible matter and light. Dark matter acts as the “gravitational glue” that holds galaxies together, preventing them from flying apart due to their fast rotation.

The researchers used computer models to calculate that the shape of the dark matter halo around the Milky Way matches the observed flared edge and warp. They determined that the orbit of stars within our galaxy aligns with a tilted, football-shaped dark matter halo. This suggests that our galaxy may have experienced a merger event in the past, where two galaxies collided and caused the tilt.

Understanding the shape of the dark matter halo could provide insights not only into the evolution of the Milky Way but also into the nature of dark matter itself. It could reveal important information about the properties of dark matter particles and potentially help astronomers study free-floating “blobs” of dark matter that exist between galaxies.

The findings of this research, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, highlight the impact dark matter has on shaping galaxies and offer a glimpse into the mysterious world of dark matter.

