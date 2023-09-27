Viata de oras

Sculptura lui Ashley Zelinskie traduce subtilitățile Cosmosului

Ashley Zelinskie, a sculptor and artist, is bringing the mysteries of the universe to life through her artwork. Zelinskie aims to bridge the gap between science and art by creating sculptures that represent complex scientific concepts. One of her recent works is a molded marble prism, located outside the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, Wisconsin. The prism features divots that symbolize the warping of space-time, a concept introduced by Albert Einstein in his theory of general relativity.

According to Einstein’s theory, space-time is like an elastic sheet that can be influenced by objects with mass. Zelinskie’s sculpture visualizes this concept, showing how objects in the universe create warps in space-time. The sculpture includes a bronze star, a planet made of Brazilian blue quartzite, and a marble moon, all positioned within divots that represent the relative size of their warps.

Zelinskie’s sculpture serves as a reminder that art, science, and other disciplines are all ways for humans to understand their place in the universe. By integrating scientific concepts into her artwork, Zelinskie hopes to inspire a deeper appreciation for the wonders of the cosmos.

The Yerkes Observatory, where Zelinskie’s sculpture is located, has a rich history in astronomical research. It was established in 1897 and has been home to many renowned scientists over the years, including Edwin Hubble and Nancy Grace Roman. The observatory played a key role in groundbreaking discoveries about the expansion of the universe.

Zelinskie’s sculpture at the Yerkes Observatory serves as a visual representation of the scientific achievements and concepts explored within its walls. It invites visitors to contemplate the mysteries of the universe and appreciate the beauty of both art and science.

