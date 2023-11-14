Un nou obiect ceresc: Quasi-Hilda 2009 DQ118

A recent discovery by citizen scientists has intrigued astronomers and astrophysicists worldwide. In 2016, a group of dedicated enthusiasts stumbled upon a celestial object that defied categorization. Initially believed to be either an asteroid or a comet, this mysterious object has piqued the curiosity of the scientific community.

Unlike traditional space research conducted by professionals, citizen scientists play a vital role in unraveling the mysteries of the universe. Armed with amateur telescopes, these passionate individuals dedicate their time to observing the night sky. In this particular instance, a group of these enthusiasts made a groundbreaking find—a celestial object that had eluded the scientific community.

Undeterred, these citizen scientists tirelessly scoured publicly available archival data in search of the object. Although the images they uncovered did not specifically highlight the object, they did provide telltale signs of comet behavior. Recognizing the importance of their discovery, the group promptly registered the object with the Active Asteroid project.

Following the registration, the object was given the name quasi-Hilda 2009 DQ118 by a team of esteemed researchers. The Hildas, located between the Trojans and the Jupiter-family comets, represent a unique group of comets and asteroids. Quasi-Hilda 2009 DQ118 now lies on the boundary between these two categories, defying traditional classification.

To determine the true nature of this perplexing celestial object, the research team embarked on a series of tests. Through rigorous analysis and observations, they ascertained that quasi-Hilda 2009 DQ118 possesses characteristics that blur the line between asteroids and comets. This discovery challenges our understanding of the solar system and opens up new avenues for research.

As scientists continue to analyze and study quasi-Hilda 2009 DQ118, the significance of citizen science in expanding our knowledge of the universe becomes increasingly apparent. This remarkable discovery serves as a testament to the power of collective human curiosity, bridging the gap between amateur and professional research.

