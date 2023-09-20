NASA has produced a remarkable image of a long-hidden crater on the Moon using a combination of photographs from two different cameras. The crater, known as Shackleton Crater, resides in the lunar south pole, where only the highest ridges and peaks receive sunlight due to the Moon’s tilt. This region, shrouded mostly in darkness, presents opportunities for “cold traps” where water or ice could potentially exist concealed from the Sun.

Shackleton Crater is an enigmatic realm that scientists are eager to explore further, as it appears to be an ideal spot for the presence of water in the form of ice. The middle portion of the crater experiences extremely low temperatures, not exceeding −173 °C (or −280 °F). If water vapor resulting from an ancient comet collision is present, it would likely be frozen, potentially hidden beneath the surface.

To investigate the possibility of lunar water-ice, Chinese astronomers plan to deploy a mini flying probe to drill into Shackleton Crater in 2026. In the meantime, NASA is utilizing a specialized device, known as ShadowCam, to peer into the perpetual darkness.

ShadowCam, launched on a Korean lunar satellite in August 2022, is over 200 times more light-sensitive in shadowed regions compared to other lunar cameras. It captures images of the dark lunar surface by leveraging “earthshine,” which is sunlight reflected from our planet, illuminating the Moon. Additionally, it utilizes sunlight reflections from Moon mountains and ridges.

However, ShadowCam faces challenges when imaging bright areas due to over-saturation. To overcome this, the ShadowCam team has devised a solution by creating an image mosaic. By replacing overexposed regions with photographs from other lunar cameras in orbit, a comprehensive visual map of the terrain and geological features of both the brightest and darkest parts of the Moon emerges.

This breathtaking revelation marks a significant step towards understanding the mysteries held within the dark recesses of the Moon. With each camera optimized for specific lighting conditions, combined images create an unprecedented view of lunar topography and features. NASA’s ShadowCam continues its mission to uncover the secrets that lay hidden in the depths of our neighboring satellite.

Definiții:

1. Shackleton Crater: A crater located in the lunar south pole, prone to shadowed regions and potential water-ice habitat.

2. ShadowCam: A specialized camera launched by NASA to capture images of dark areas of the Moon using earthshine and sunlight reflections.

Surse:

– Original article: NASA

– Definitions sourced from general knowledge