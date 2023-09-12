Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Astronomii descoperă potențiale semințe de stele în norii întunecați în infraroșu

ByRobert Andrew

Septembrie 12, 2023
Astronomii descoperă potențiale semințe de stele în norii întunecați în infraroșu

A recent study conducted by astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope has shed new light on the formation of high-mass stars. The researchers focused on 39 infrared dark clouds (IRDCs), which are massive, cold, and dense clouds of gas and dust believed to be the birthplaces of massive stars.

The team discovered over 800 potential star seeds, or molecular cloud cores, within these IRDCs. Interestingly, 99% of these cores lack the necessary mass to evolve into high-mass stars, suggesting that the formation mechanism for high-mass stars differs fundamentally from that of low-mass stars.

One intriguing finding from the study is the distribution of these cores. In stellar clusters, high-mass stars are typically grouped together, while low-mass stars are more widely distributed. However, the researchers found that the locations of higher-mass cores within the IRDCs showed no preference compared to the positions of lower-mass cores. Instead, the team observed that denser cores tended to be locally concentrated. This indicates that denser cores, rather than simply more massive cores, might be the precursors to high-mass stars.

Understanding the formation of high-mass stars is crucial because they play a vital role in the evolution of the Universe. High-mass stars contribute to the release of heavy elements and their explosive deaths as supernovae create shock waves that shape their surrounding environments. However, due to their rarity, the mechanism by which massive stars form has remained poorly understood.

This study provides valuable insights into the early stages of high-mass star formation. By identifying potential star seeds within IRDCs, astronomers can expand their understanding of the complex processes involved in the birth of massive stars.

Surse:
– “The ALMA Survey of 70 μm Dark High-mass Clumps in Early Stages (ASHES). IX. Physical Properties and Spatial Distribution of Cores in IRDCs” – Kaho Morii, Patricio Sanhueza, Fumitaka Nakamura, Qizhou Zhang, Giovanni Sabatini, Henrik Beuther, Xing Lu, Shanghuo Li, Guido Garay, James M. Jackson, Fernando A. Olguin, Daniel Tafoya, Ken’ichi Tatematsu, Natsuko Izumi, Takeshi Sakai, Andrea Silva (The Astrophysical Journal) DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/acccea
– The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA)
– Jurnalul de astrofizică

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Cum a apărut mobilitatea umerilor și cotului uman din coborârea copacului

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Noi dovezi sugerează potențialul de apă pe exoplaneta K2-18b

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ştiinţă

O descoperire surprinzătoare dezvăluie noi perspective asupra galaxiilor inelare polare

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

NOUTĂȚI

Noul iPhone 15 și Apple Watch au fost lansate de Apple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Lucrează 5.3 zile: costul iPhone 15 Pro în SUA

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Explorarea caracteristicilor interesante ale iOS 17 și macOS Sonoma

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Codurile de valorificare BGMI pentru 13 septembrie: obțineți recompense interesante pentru Battlegrounds Mobile India

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii