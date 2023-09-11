Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Ascensiunea astro-turismului: o privire asupra evenimentelor astronomice și călătoriilor

ByGabriel Botha

Septembrie 11, 2023
Ascensiunea astro-turismului: o privire asupra evenimentelor astronomice și călătoriilor

A recent study has shown that due to light pollution, 80% of Americans and one-third of the world’s population can no longer see the Milky Way from their homes. This has sparked an increasing interest in astro-tourism, where people travel to national parks, observatories, and other dark-sky locations to witness astronomical events.

Astronomical events such as solar eclipses and meteor showers are the main attraction for astro-tourists. Solar eclipses occur when the new moon briefly blocks the sun, with total eclipses being the most spectacular, allowing viewers to witness the sun’s corona. There are also annular eclipses, where the moon doesn’t cover the entire disk of the sun, and partial eclipses, where only part of the sun’s disk is blocked.

Meteor showers are another popular event among astro-tourists. These occur when the Earth’s orbit intersects with the dust left behind by a comet, resulting in a display of shooting stars. The most well-known meteor showers are the Perseids, Geminids, and Lyrids, named after the constellations from which they appear to emanate.

When planning an astro-tourism outing, several factors should be considered. The phase of the moon is crucial, with stargazing conditions being best during the new moon when the moon is below the horizon. Weather also plays a significant role, as clear skies are essential for optimal viewing. It is also important to find dark-sky locations away from light pollution, which can be identified using light pollution maps such as the Bortle dark-sky scale.

Astro-tourism provides a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to witness celestial events firsthand and connect with the wonders of the universe. With multiple eclipses and meteor showers on the horizon, the interest in astro-tourism is only expected to grow.

Surse:

– Study: 80% of Americans and one-third of the planet’s population can’t see the Milky Way due to light pollution
-cnn.com

By Gabriel Botha

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Cum a apărut mobilitatea umerilor și cotului uman din coborârea copacului

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Noi dovezi sugerează potențialul de apă pe exoplaneta K2-18b

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ştiinţă

O descoperire surprinzătoare dezvăluie noi perspective asupra galaxiilor inelare polare

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

NOUTĂȚI

Vă prezentăm Ferrari KC23: o specială unică doar pe pistă

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Streameri care sunt interziși pentru influență: argumentele pro și contra, potrivit Amouranth

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Xbox dezvăluie noul controler wireless Astral Purple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Apple introduce seria iPhone 15 cu încărcare USB-C și noul Apple Watch

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii