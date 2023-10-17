Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

SpaceX Falcon 9 este pregătit să lanseze 22 de sateliți Starlink

ByMampho Brescia

Octombrie 17, 2023
SpaceX Falcon 9 este pregătit să lanseze 22 de sateliți Starlink

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is set to take place at 5:20 p.m. EDT, with several backup opportunities available if needed. Those interested can watch the launch live through SpaceX’s X account (formerly known as Twitter).

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, which has previously flown on 16 missions, will return to Earth and land on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions approximately 8.5 minutes after launch. This launch will be one flight shy of the company’s reuse record, which was set just last month.

Approximately 65 minutes after launch, the Falcon 9’s upper stage will deploy the 22 Starlink satellites into space. SpaceX has been rapidly expanding its Starlink megaconstellation, with over 70 orbital missions launched in 2023 alone. Currently, there are nearly 4,900 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, and this launch will contribute to the continued growth of the constellation.

Starlink provides internet service to customers worldwide by beaming signals from the satellite network to receivers on the ground. By adding more satellites to the constellation, SpaceX aims to increase coverage and improve internet connectivity globally.

Surse:
– Articol sursă: [Inserați titlul articolului sursă]
– Credit imagine: SpaceX

By Mampho Brescia

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Microbiota maternă joacă un rol crucial în dezvoltarea fetală, arată un studiu

Octombrie 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ştiinţă

Fosilele de tranziție dispărute din precambrian: alte dovezi împotriva evoluției darwiniste

Octombrie 20, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Misteriosul flux cu jet al lui Jupiter a fost descoperit de telescopul spațial James Webb al NASA

Octombrie 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Microbiota maternă joacă un rol crucial în dezvoltarea fetală, arată un studiu

Octombrie 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Fosilele de tranziție dispărute din precambrian: alte dovezi împotriva evoluției darwiniste

Octombrie 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Misteriosul flux cu jet al lui Jupiter a fost descoperit de telescopul spațial James Webb al NASA

Octombrie 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Era spațială își lasă amprenta pe atmosfera Pământului

Octombrie 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii