SpaceX va lansa 21 de sateliți Starlink: a 13-a reutilizare a rachetei Falcon 9

SpaceX is gearing up for its next mission, set to take place on Monday morning at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch, scheduled for 12:23 a.m., will involve a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

This mission is particularly noteworthy as it will mark the 13th reuse of the first-stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX has been pioneering the concept of reusability in space travel, successfully landing and reusing boosters in previous missions. This achievement significantly cuts down the cost of space travel, making it more economically viable for future endeavors.

After stage separation, the booster is expected to make a precision landing on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean. This is an impressive feat considering the speed and trajectory of the booster as it descends from space.

One interesting aspect of this launch is the absence of an anticipated sonic boom in the local area. Sonic booms are loud shock waves caused by aircraft or spacecraft traveling faster than the speed of sound. SpaceX has been actively working on reducing the impact of sonic booms during landing attempts to minimize disturbance to nearby residents. This reflects their commitment to being good neighbors in the communities where they operate.

In the event of any unforeseen issues, backup launch opportunities are available between 1:14 a.m. and 3:46 a.m. on Monday. This allows for flexibility and ensures that the mission can proceed smoothly.

For those eager to witness the launch, SpaceX will provide a live webcast of the mission. The webcast will be available approximately five minutes before liftoff, offering viewers the chance to experience the thrilling moment when the Falcon 9 rocket propels the Starlink satellites into space.

