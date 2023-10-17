Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

SpaceX stivuiește prototipul navei stelare înainte de zborul de testare

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octombrie 17, 2023
SpaceX stivuiește prototipul navei stelare înainte de zborul de testare

SpaceX has completed the stacking of its latest Starship prototype at their facility in Starbase, Texas, in preparation for the spacecraft’s second test flight. The company shared photos of the stacking process on social media, along with the news that they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to obtain a launch license.

The FAA recently concluded its investigation into Starship’s first test flight, which took place on April 20. Unfortunately, the mission encountered issues and the vehicle was intentionally destroyed. However, Elon Musk has stated that the latest Starship vehicle is technically ready for flight, with successful test firings of its engines. SpaceX is awaiting clearance from the FAA to proceed with the launch.

Standing nearly 400 feet tall, Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket ever constructed. It surpasses the thrust capability of NASA’s Saturn V moon rocket. The spacecraft consists of two stages – the upper stage, also referred to as Starship, and the first-stage booster, known as Super Heavy. Both components are designed to be fully reusable, a crucial factor in making Mars colonization economically viable, according to Musk.

This is not the first time SpaceX has stacked this particular Starship prototype. The team completed a similar operation just last month. As the company moves forward with preparations for the upcoming test flight, they continue to work closely with the FAA to ensure a successful launch.

Surse:
– Administrația Federală a Aviației (FAA)
– SpaceX

By Vicky Stavropoulou

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Trei bărbați căutați pentru hrănirea forțată cu bere a unui piton protejat în Africa de Sud

Octombrie 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Echipajul expediției 70 efectuează studii privind sănătatea spațială și știința Pământului pe Stația Spațială Internațională

Octombrie 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ştiinţă

Înțelegerea cookie-urilor și importanța lor pentru funcționalitatea site-ului web

Octombrie 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Trei bărbați căutați pentru hrănirea forțată cu bere a unui piton protejat în Africa de Sud

Octombrie 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Echipajul expediției 70 efectuează studii privind sănătatea spațială și știința Pământului pe Stația Spațială Internațională

Octombrie 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Înțelegerea cookie-urilor și importanța lor pentru funcționalitatea site-ului web

Octombrie 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Titlu: Înțelegerea cookie-urilor: îmbunătățirea navigării pe site și personalizarea reclamelor

Octombrie 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii