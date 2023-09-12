Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

SpaceX va lansa racheta Falcon 9 cu sateliți Starlink

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembrie 12, 2023
SpaceX va lansa racheta Falcon 9 cu sateliți Starlink

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday, September 11th, at 11:57 p.m. The rocket will be carrying 21 Starlink satellites, which are part of SpaceX’s high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

If the initial launch is delayed, SpaceX has backup launch opportunities on Tuesday and Wednesday. The company aims to land the rocket’s first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean, which will be the 11th flight for this particular booster.

A live webcast of the launch will be available on the SpaceX profile on X (formerly Twitter) about five minutes before liftoff.

Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project to create a global satellite internet constellation. These small satellites, weighing around 260 kg each, will be deployed in low-Earth orbit to provide high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity across the globe. With the deployment of 21 additional satellites, SpaceX will be expanding its Starlink fleet to enhance its growing broadband internet service.

SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket technology allows for cost-effective space launches by recovering and reusing the rocket’s first stage. The company has achieved significant milestones in landing and reflight of boosters, demonstrating the potential for reduced launch costs and increased accessibility to space.

Surse: SpaceX

By Vicky Stavropoulou

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Telescopul Webb al NASA observă o potențială planetă locuibilă într-o altă galaxie

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Cum a apărut mobilitatea umerilor și cotului uman din coborârea copacului

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Noi dovezi sugerează potențialul de apă pe exoplaneta K2-18b

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

NOUTĂȚI

Sistemul OM Tough TG-7: o nouă completare la seria de camere compacte robuste

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Numărul utilizatorilor global de portofel digital va depăși 5.4 miliarde până în 2028, potrivit unui nou studiu

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Apple dezvăluie AirPods Pro (a doua generație) cu încărcare USB-C și funcții îmbunătățite

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Utilizatorii rețelelor sociale reacționează cu Meme la lansarea iPhone 15

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii