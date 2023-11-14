Researchers using seismic data collected by NASA’s InSight Mars lander have made an intriguing discovery about the interior structure of Mars. Unlike previous assumptions of a uniform composition, they found that Mars’ mantle, the layer between its crust and core, is divided into two distinct layers. The outer layer is partially molten, while the inner layer closer to the core is fully molten and rich in silicon.

By studying seismic waves generated by meteorite impacts on the planet, the teams of scientists were able to analyze the behavior of these waves as they traveled through Mars, providing valuable information about its interior. These seismic waves traveled through the lowermost Martian mantle, revealing a slower propagation that cannot be explained by a homogeneous mantle.

The research also offered new insights into the elemental composition of Mars’ core. Previous calculations suggested a high abundance of lighter elements such as carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen. However, the latest studies indicate that these elements are not as prevalent as previously believed, leading to the conclusion that the core is smaller and denser.

The two independent research teams used different approaches to analyze the seismic data and reached similar conclusions about the stratified nature of Mars’ mantle. By understanding this structure, scientists can better explain the orbital path of Mars’ closest moon, Phobos, and the relationship between Mars’ gravitational field and Phobos’ orbit.

This newfound understanding of Mars’ interior takes us one step closer to unraveling the mysteries of its formation and evolution over billions of years. The implications of this discovery extend beyond Mars, as it provides valuable insights for understanding rocky planets beyond our solar system. By continuously acquiring new data and refining our analysis methods, we can enhance our understanding of the composition and evolution of not only Mars but also extrasolar planetary systems.

(Original Source: Nature)