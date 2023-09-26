Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Un astrofotograf surprinde o priveliște uimitoare a lunii super albastre rare peste Portugalia

ByRobert Andrew

Septembrie 26, 2023
Un astrofotograf surprinde o priveliște uimitoare a lunii super albastre rare peste Portugalia

Professional photographer Miguel Claro recently captured a breathtaking image of the Super Blue Moon on August 30, 2023, as it rose over Monsaraz castle at the Dark Sky Alqueva reserve in Portugal. Claro, known for his astrophotography, is a member of The World at Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve.

Contrary to its name, the Blue Moon is not actually blue. It is defined as the second full moon in a month or the third of four full moons in a single season. On the other hand, a Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.

The Super Blue Moon of August 30th was a rare event that won’t occur again for several decades. According to NASA, the next Super Blue Moon will be in 2037.

For those interested in observing the moon, there are guides available for the best deals on binoculars and telescopes. Additionally, there are recommended cameras and lenses for astrophotography to help capture your own celestial images.

Miguel Claro’s work can be found on his website and his Instagram account, showcasing his spectacular images of the night sky.

If you have your own photos of the moon that you would like to share with Space.com’s readers, you can submit them along with your comments and location to [email protected].

Surse:
– Space.com (articol sursă)

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

NASA amână lansarea misiunii de asteroizi Psyche pentru a actualiza configurația propulsorului

Septembrie 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ştiinţă

Descoperirea unei fosile antice de țestoasă de mare oferă o perspectivă asupra istoriei evoluției

Septembrie 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ştiinţă

Înțelegerea cookie-urilor și a politicilor de confidențialitate

Septembrie 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

NASA amână lansarea misiunii de asteroizi Psyche pentru a actualiza configurația propulsorului

Septembrie 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Descoperirea unei fosile antice de țestoasă de mare oferă o perspectivă asupra istoriei evoluției

Septembrie 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Înțelegerea cookie-urilor și a politicilor de confidențialitate

Septembrie 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Inundațiile antice ale râurilor din Câmpia Gangetică oferă perspective asupra viitoarelor super-inundații

Septembrie 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii