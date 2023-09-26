Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Speciile de pangolin recent descoperite evidențiază nevoia urgentă de cercetare

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembrie 26, 2023
Speciile de pangolin recent descoperite evidențiază nevoia urgentă de cercetare

Scientists have recently discovered a new species of pangolin, bringing the total number of known species to nine. The small, scaly, and highly endangered pangolin is often referred to as the world’s most trafficked mammal. Previously, researchers believed there were four Asian and four African varieties of this elusive creature. However, through the analysis of confiscated scales, a lineage distinct from the eight known species was identified.

The newly discovered pangolin species, tentatively named “Manis mysteria,” likely diverged from the Philippine and Malayan pangolin species around five million years ago. The existence of this new species was only brought to light through samples seized from traffickers. However, the research indicates that the new pangolin species is already under pressure. Analysis revealed a declining population, with low genetic diversity, high levels of inbreeding, and genetic load.

The exact habitat range of the newly discovered pangolin species is still a mystery. Asian pangolins arriving in Hong Kong and Yunnan are believed to primarily originate from Southeast Asia. Due to its close resemblance to its Asian cousins, this new species may have been overlooked in the wild. Additionally, it is possible that it lives in an understudied region or simply that pangolins are challenging to locate.

The discovery of this new pangolin species highlights the urgent need for further research and effective conservation strategies. The illegal poaching and trade of pangolins pose a significant threat to their survival, with more than a million believed to have been poached in the last decade alone. Conservation efforts to protect pangolins are crucial to ensure the survival of these unique and vulnerable creatures.

Surse:
– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (journal)
– Conservationists (organization)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

NASA amână lansarea misiunii de asteroizi Psyche pentru a actualiza configurația propulsorului

Septembrie 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ştiinţă

Descoperirea unei fosile antice de țestoasă de mare oferă o perspectivă asupra istoriei evoluției

Septembrie 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ştiinţă

Înțelegerea cookie-urilor și a politicilor de confidențialitate

Septembrie 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

NASA amână lansarea misiunii de asteroizi Psyche pentru a actualiza configurația propulsorului

Septembrie 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Descoperirea unei fosile antice de țestoasă de mare oferă o perspectivă asupra istoriei evoluției

Septembrie 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Înțelegerea cookie-urilor și a politicilor de confidențialitate

Septembrie 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Inundațiile antice ale râurilor din Câmpia Gangetică oferă perspective asupra viitoarelor super-inundații

Septembrie 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii