Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Oamenii de știință avertizează asupra creșterii focarelor de agenți patogeni rezistenți la antibiotice

ByGabriel Botha

Septembrie 30, 2023
Oamenii de știință avertizează asupra creșterii focarelor de agenți patogeni rezistenți la antibiotice

Scientists are raising the alarm about the misuse of antibiotics and the increasing outbreaks of drug-resistant pathogens. A major study has uncovered multiple outbreaks of a deadly drug-resistant pathogen, specifically the bacteria A. baumannii, in the Oceania region. This has prompted urgent action and calls for a global response to address the growing resistance crisis.

One of the pathogens under scrutiny is carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB), which is already causing serious health issues in certain parts of the Pacific. These pathogens are resistant to antibiotics, making infections difficult to treat and significantly lengthening hospital stays. In some cases, they can even lead to fatalities.

In response to these alarming findings, scientists are urging for immediate intervention. They recommend implementing programs to guide appropriate antibiotic use, improving surveillance measures, enhancing infection control practices, and launching public awareness campaigns.

Lead author Sakiusa Baleivanualala from Otago University emphasized the need for proactive strategies and solutions in New Zealand. The availability of effective drugs may still be limited, so a collaborative effort is required to develop a comprehensive plan.

It is crucial for action to be taken promptly to prevent further outbreaks and avoid overwhelming healthcare systems that are already struggling to cope with existing challenges. To safeguard public health, the global community must come together to address the misuse of antibiotics and combat the rise of drug-resistant pathogens.

Source: Newshub

By Gabriel Botha

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Cercetătorii de la Universitatea din Sydney au fost numiți membri ai Societății Regale din NSW

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Stresul cauzat de secetă provoacă modificări ale funcției solului din pădurea tropicală

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Biosenzor revoluționar pe bază de proteine ​​dezvoltat pentru a detecta minele terestre și munițiile neexplodate pe bază de TNT

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Cercetătorii de la Universitatea din Sydney au fost numiți membri ai Societății Regale din NSW

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Stresul cauzat de secetă provoacă modificări ale funcției solului din pădurea tropicală

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Biosenzor revoluționar pe bază de proteine ​​dezvoltat pentru a detecta minele terestre și munițiile neexplodate pe bază de TNT

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Roverul Perseverance al NASA a capturat diavolul marțian de praf în craterul Jezero

Octombrie 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii