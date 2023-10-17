Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Oamenii de știință propun o nouă lege a naturii: extinderea evoluției

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octombrie 17, 2023
Oamenii de știință propun o nouă lege a naturii: extinderea evoluției

A group of nine scientists and philosophers have put forward a groundbreaking proposal for a new law of nature. This new law seeks to expand on Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, first described in his influential 1859 book “On the Origin of Species.” According to Darwin, biological species evolve over time by acquiring advantageous traits that promote survival and reproduction. This concept revolutionized scientific thought, leading to significant advancements in our understanding of the natural world.

Now, after 164 years, these scientists and philosophers argue that Darwin’s theory of evolution is just one manifestation of a much broader phenomenon. They propose that this phenomenon extends beyond biological species, encompassing atoms, minerals, planetary atmospheres, planets, stars, and more. In other words, they suggest that the principles underlying evolution can be observed at various levels of the natural world.

By expanding the scope of Darwin’s theory, these researchers hope to shed light on the fundamental processes that shape the universe. They believe that this new law of nature will provide a more comprehensive framework for understanding how everything in the universe, from microscopic particles to celestial bodies, undergoes change and adaptation over time.

This proposal has the potential to revolutionize not only our understanding of evolution but also our knowledge of the fundamental workings of the natural world. It highlights the interconnectedness and universal nature of the processes that drive change and adaptation across different scales. Scientists and philosophers are excited about the prospects of this new law, as it has the potential to provide a unified perspective on the workings of the universe.

Surse:

– Charles Darwin’s “On the Origin of Species”
– Contribuții de la diverse agenții

(Note: No specific URLs given)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Istoria violentă a galaxiei Andromeda a fost dezvăluită de proiectul de arheologie galactică

Octombrie 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ştiinţă

Stelele ar putea fi tăiate în jumătate de „lame relativiste”, potrivit unui nou studiu

Octombrie 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ştiinţă

O cometă masivă se apropie de Pământ: 12P/Pons-Brooks

Octombrie 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Istoria violentă a galaxiei Andromeda a fost dezvăluită de proiectul de arheologie galactică

Octombrie 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Stelele ar putea fi tăiate în jumătate de „lame relativiste”, potrivit unui nou studiu

Octombrie 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

O cometă masivă se apropie de Pământ: 12P/Pons-Brooks

Octombrie 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Declanșează o revoluție a siguranței la incendiu: Grupul Sparx Holdings se apropie de finalizarea sistemului de sprinklere inteligent

Octombrie 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii