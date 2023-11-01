Data collected by NASA’s Juno mission has revealed a groundbreaking discovery on Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. The Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer aboard Juno has detected mineral salts and organic compounds on the moon’s surface during a recent close flyby. Published in the journal Nature Astronomy, these findings are crucial in unraveling the origin of Ganymede and the composition of its deep ocean.

Ganymede, larger than the planet Mercury, has captivated scientists due to the presence of an enormous internal ocean hidden beneath its icy crust. Previous observations from spacecraft like NASA’s Galileo and the Hubble Space Telescope hinted at the existence of salts and organics; however, the resolution of these observations was insufficient to provide a definitive confirmation.

On June 7, 2021, Juno embarked on a close flyby of Ganymede, skimming at a mere altitude of 650 miles. During this maneuver, the JIRAM instrument captured infrared images and spectra, allowing scientists to examine the moon’s surface in unprecedented detail. Notably, JIRAM achieved a spatial resolution for infrared spectroscopy better than 0.62 miles per pixel. Through this advanced imaging, Juno’s team detected distinct spectral features associated with non-water-ice materials, including hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, and possibly aliphatic aldehydes.

The presence of ammoniated salts suggests that Ganymede may have accumulated materials cold enough to condense ammonia during its formation. Furthermore, carbonate salts found on the moon could be remnants of carbon dioxide-rich ices, providing further insight into Ganymede’s geological history.

One intriguing aspect of the study is that the highest abundance of salts and organics was discovered in the dark and bright terrains located near the latitudes protected by Ganymede’s magnetic field. This finding indicates that the salts and organics observed are likely remnants of a deep ocean brine that reached the moon’s surface.

The Juno mission continues to explore other fascinating worlds in the Jupiter system. After investigating Ganymede and Europa, another moon suspected to have an ocean beneath its icy exterior, Juno is now focusing its attention on Io. The spacecraft is scheduled to make a close approach to Io on December 30, 2022, providing further opportunities for groundbreaking discoveries.

FAQ

NASA’s Juno mission discovered mineral salts and organic compounds on Ganymede’s surface during a close flyby of the moon. The detection was made using the Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer aboard the Juno spacecraft.

2. Why is Ganymede significant to scientists?

Ganymede is of great interest to scientists because it harbors a vast internal ocean of water beneath its icy crust. Studying Ganymede’s composition and the origin of its ocean can provide valuable insights into the moon’s formation and the potential for habitability.

3. What is the spatial resolution achieved by JIRAM during the flyby?

The JIRAM instrument aboard Juno achieved a spatial resolution for infrared spectroscopy better than 0.62 miles (1 kilometer) per pixel during the flyby of Ganymede. This high-resolution imaging enabled scientists to identify and analyze the unique spectral features of non-water-ice materials on the moon’s surface.

4. What is the significance of finding salts and organics in the protected latitudes on Ganymede?

The presence of salts and organics in the dark and bright terrains near the latitudes shielded by Ganymede’s magnetic field suggests that they are remnants of a deep ocean brine that reached the moon’s surface. This finding provides valuable clues about Ganymede’s geological history and the processes occurring within its interior.