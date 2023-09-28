Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Inteligența artificială ar putea revoluționa chirurgia pe creier, spune un neurochirurg de frunte

ByRobert Andrew

Septembrie 28, 2023
Inteligența artificială ar putea revoluționa chirurgia pe creier, spune un neurochirurg de frunte

Brain surgery using artificial intelligence (AI) could become a reality within the next two years, leading to safer and more effective procedures, according to a prominent neurosurgeon. Trainee surgeons are currently utilizing AI technology to learn to perform more precise keyhole brain surgery. Developed at University College London (UCL), the AI system can identify small tumors and critical structures, such as blood vessels, located in the center of the brain.

Brain surgery requires extreme precision, as even a slight error could have fatal consequences. It is crucial to avoid damaging the pituitary gland, which is the size of a grape and controls the body’s hormones. Consultant neurosurgeon Hani Marcus of the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery explains that finding the right balance is crucial: “If you go too small with your approach, then you risk not removing enough of the tumor. If you go too large, you risk damaging these really critical structures.”

The AI system has analyzed over 200 videos of pituitary surgery and, in just 10 months, has reached a level of experience that would take a human surgeon 10 years to gain. The system’s capabilities offer significant advantages to surgeons. Mr. Marcus states, “Surgeons like myself – even if you’re very experienced – can, with the help of AI, do a better job to find that boundary than without it. You could, in a few years, have an AI system that has seen more operations than any human has ever or could ever see.”

The potential of AI in healthcare is recognized by the UK government, which considers it a “game-changer.” AI could enhance outcomes and productivity in healthcare, according to AI government minister Viscount Camrose. The collaboration between UCL, engineers, clinicians, and scientists at the Wellcome / Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) Centre for Interventional and Surgical Sciences aims to revolutionize healthcare in the UK with the help of AI.

Surse:
– University College London

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

China va lansa Queqiao-2 pentru a sprijini comunicațiile lunare

Octombrie 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Un plasture purtabil inovator pentru monitorizarea continuă a glucozei

Octombrie 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ştiinţă

Un senzor electrochimic flexibil foarte sensibil și stabil pentru detectarea biomarkerilor

Octombrie 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

China va lansa Queqiao-2 pentru a sprijini comunicațiile lunare

Octombrie 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Un plasture purtabil inovator pentru monitorizarea continuă a glucozei

Octombrie 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Un senzor electrochimic flexibil foarte sensibil și stabil pentru detectarea biomarkerilor

Octombrie 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Creșterea turismului spațial miliardar: o privire asupra Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin și SpaceX

Octombrie 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii