The recent recovery of 8.8 ounces of rock and dust from the asteroid Bennu has been described as a scientific game changer by Jacqueline McCleary, a physics professor and cosmologist at Northeastern University. This sample provides researchers with direct evidence from the formation of the solar system, offering new opportunities for study.

McCleary highlights the significance of scientists being able to physically touch the material, as the usual method of studying astronomical phenomena relies on images from powerful telescopes. The recovery of the sample from Bennu marks the first time that NASA has taken a sample of an asteroid, making it a historic milestone for the space agency.

Bennu’s composition is unique, making the collection of the sample a challenging task. Described as a “barely self-gravitating pile of rubble” with high water content, the asteroid’s porous nature required the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to deploy powerful thrusters to avoid being swallowed up. The successful landing of the sample capsule in the Utah desert has been hailed as a “picture perfect mission” by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

What makes the recovered rocks and dust so special is that asteroids are considered pristine relics of the early solar system. On Earth, rocky material has undergone extensive erosion and weathering, making it difficult to distinguish between the earliest materials and those affected by subsequent processes. By studying the Bennu sample, scientists can gain valuable insights into the composition of the early solar system.

The nitrogen purge conducted by NASA scientists on the sample container ensures zero contamination from Earth materials. The samples are set to be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for processing, where they can be analyzed using instruments that are far more sensitive than those onboard a spacecraft.

Aside from shedding light on planet formation and the origin of organics and water that contributed to life on Earth, the study of the Bennu samples may also provide valuable information about potentially hazardous asteroids. Bennu’s Earth-crossing orbit means it has the potential to collide with our planet in the future. Understanding the composition of such asteroids is crucial for developing planetary defense strategies.

The recovery of the Bennu sample is a monumental achievement, and the scientific community anticipates decades of research and analysis to glean further insights from this precious material.

Surse:

– Northeastern University

– space.com