O nouă perspectivă asupra mecanismului optic neliniar al β-BaB2O4

Researchers have recently made an exciting discovery regarding the nonlinear optical mechanism of β-BaB2O4 (BBO). BBO is a well-known borate material that exhibits exceptional performance in ultraviolet (UV)-vis-near-infrared (IR) nonlinear optics. However, there have been ongoing debates and disputes surrounding the second harmonic generation (SHG) mechanism and the nonlinear optical (NLO) functional motifs of BBO.

To shed light on these uncertainties, a research team led by Prof. Guo Guocong from the Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter of the Chinese Academy of Sciences conducted a study utilizing experimental electron density analysis. By employing high-resolution X-ray diffraction, the team studied the electron density of BBO crystals and gained insights into its nonlinear optical properties.

One of the key findings of the study was that the [B3O6]3- motif, a structural unit within BBO, primarily dominates two large non-zero SHG tensors. Additionally, the researchers discovered that Ba atoms contribute mainly to the smallest SHG tensor. Interestingly, the researchers observed that the atomic SHG contributions of terminal O atoms in the [B3O6]3- motif are significantly larger than those of B and bridged O atoms. This revelation provides a clear understanding of the NLO response mechanism of BBO.

Furthermore, the research team observed the weak covalent behavior of the Ba-O interaction by analyzing the deformation electron density. By comparing experimental electron density with data obtained from bulk crystals, the researchers established an efficient and cost-effective method for screening high-performance NLO materials using small crystals.

In addition to experimental analysis, the researchers conducted theoretical density functional theory (DFT) calculations to further validate their findings.

This groundbreaking study offers a general strategy for evaluating both atomic and macroscopic SHG coefficients of BBO using electrostatic moments. With a better understanding of the nonlinear optical mechanism of β-BaB2O4, scientists can now explore new avenues for developing advanced NLO materials with enhanced performance and efficiency.

