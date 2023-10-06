Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Un material revoluționar: de patru ori mai puternic decât oțelul și de cinci ori mai ușor

ByGabriel Botha

Octombrie 6, 2023
Un material revoluționar: de patru ori mai puternic decât oțelul și de cinci ori mai ușor

A groundbreaking material has been developed by researchers and material scientists from UConn, Columbia University, and Brookhaven National Lab. This material is said to revolutionize various industries, including car manufacturing and body armor creation. The material has been reported to be four times stronger than steel while being up to five times lighter.

The researchers utilized a DNA scaffold to create this remarkable material, enabling the formation of complex nanostructured silica, similar to glass. While glass is commonly regarded as fragile due to flaws in its structure, this new material eliminates many of those flaws, resulting in a stronger material that bears resemblance to steel in terms of durability.

The process of creating a flawless large piece of glass is challenging; therefore, the researchers used nano-sized glass pieces, assembling them into a frame-like design. Each piece was coated with a few hundred atoms thick glass coating. The empty space between the pieces contributed to the material’s strength and lightness.

This new material holds immense potential for car manufacturers, as it surpasses steel in strength while being significantly lighter. This could lead to the creation of vehicles that are both safer and more fuel-efficient, revolutionizing the automotive industry.

Furthermore, the material’s superior strength makes it highly suitable for body armor. It could provide enhanced protection for law enforcement and military personnel, potentially saving lives on the battlefield or during dangerous missions.

The study detailing this groundbreaking material was published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science in July of this year. Further research and development are expected as scientists explore the full potential and applications of this extraordinary material.

Surse:
– Study published in Cell Reports Physical Science: [insert source]
– Articolul original: [inserați sursa]

By Gabriel Botha

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Misiunea rachetă NASA condusă de un om de știință de origine indiană pentru a studia efectele eclipsei de soare inelare asupra atmosferei superioare a Pământului

Octombrie 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Impactul satelitului BlueWalker 3 asupra astronomiei: noi constatări și preocupări

Octombrie 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ştiinţă

Importanța consimțământului cookie și a confidențialității în marketingul online

Octombrie 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Misiunea rachetă NASA condusă de un om de știință de origine indiană pentru a studia efectele eclipsei de soare inelare asupra atmosferei superioare a Pământului

Octombrie 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Impactul satelitului BlueWalker 3 asupra astronomiei: noi constatări și preocupări

Octombrie 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Importanța consimțământului cookie și a confidențialității în marketingul online

Octombrie 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Cosmic Cliffs: Dezvăluirea Nașterii Stelei Ascunse

Octombrie 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii