Dispozitivul optic oferă eliminarea sigură a agenților patogeni de pe suprafețe

Vicky Stavropoulou

Septembrie 12, 2023
Researchers from Osaka University have developed an optical device using aluminum nitride that can generate deep-ultraviolet (UV) light to effectively eliminate pathogens on surfaces. The device operates using a process called “second harmonic generation,” which combines two photons of visible light to create a single photon with twice the energy and frequency in the deep-UV range.

Most transparent materials do not allow photons to interact with each other, but the nonlinear properties of aluminum nitride enable the efficient occurrence of second harmonic generation in a waveguide less than one micron wide. The researchers utilized precise crystal orientation control, borrowing techniques from semiconductor processing, to fabricate the device and generate deep-UV light within a narrow range that can kill germs while being mostly safe for humans.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on excimer lamps or LEDs emitting deep-UV light directly, this new device offers improved efficiency and longer lifetimes. It addresses the concern of exposing human cells to harmful UV light wavelengths. The researchers aim to further develop and refine the technology to create compact and energy-efficient commercial devices for deep-UV disinfection.

This breakthrough offers promising potential in combatting the spread of disease-causing pathogens, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By providing a safe and effective means of surface disinfection, this optical device may contribute to creating cleaner and healthier environments.

Source: Osaka University

Vicky Stavropoulou

