O explozie strălucitoare pe cer: explorarea impactului unei explozii de raze gamma super-luminoase

Last year, on October 9, scientists made a remarkable discovery when they observed an extraordinary anomaly in the sky. Deep space X-rays, originating from a distant galaxy, flooded observatories, appearing to be connected to an incredibly bright event known as a gamma-ray burst (GRB). This burst, named GRB 221009A or affectionately called “BOAT” for “Brightest Of All Time,” exceeded the brightness of any previously recorded GRB and emitted photons with more energy than the Large Hadron Collider. The impact of this super-bright GRB has now been explored in a recent study released by a team of researchers.

The study, analyzing data from the China Seismo-Electromagnetic Satellite spacecraft (CSES), reveals that the seven-minute burst resulted in significant “variations” in Earth’s atmosphere. Particularly, these variations were observed in the upper ionosphere, which acts as a barrier between our planet and outer space. Previously, disturbances in the ionosphere were associated with energetic particle events from our sun, but the findings suggest that the BOAT’s interference came from a star explosion nearly two billion light-years away.

The fact that the BOAT influenced our planet’s outer shell has astounded scientists. According to Erik Kuulkers, a scientist from the European Space Agency (ESA), it is rare for a GRB of this magnitude to impact Earth, statistically occurring only once every 10,000 years. Lightning detectors in India were activated, instruments in Germany were alerted, and evidence of the GRB’s photon flux was observed over Asia and parts of Australia. Even after the burst, a lingering afterglow persisted.

The study also highlights that the BOAT affected not only the upper ionosphere but also the lower layers, leaving an imprint comparable to a major solar flare in the atmospheric ionization of Earth’s lowest layers. While analyzing the impact of the burst could provide valuable insights into mass extinctions in Earth’s history, the researchers do not suggest that an eruption like BOAT would bring about the end of humanity. However, they emphasize that understanding the consequences of a nearby threatening GRB is crucial.

One potential concern highlighted in the study is the depletion of the stratospheric ozone layer, which shields Earth from harmful ultraviolet rays. If a GRB were to abruptly increase atmospheric ionization, it could potentially deplete ozone on a global scale, leading to increased risks of cancer, cataracts, and damage to plant life. Currently, the ozone layer is relatively stable, and the healing of the ozone hole is underway. Nevertheless, scientists are curious about the potential effects of future GRBs on our planet.

Understanding the impact of super-bright GRBs provides valuable insights into the intricate connections between deep space events and our planet. By delving into the consequences of these extreme bursts, scientists can widen their knowledge and better prepare for potential threats from the vast cosmic expanse. The BOAT’s remarkable journey across space has opened windows of curiosity and understanding, leading humanity into a new realm of astronomical exploration.