Astronomii descoperă cristale de silice în atmosfera exoplanetei WASP-17b

ByRobert Andrew

Octombrie 17, 2023
Astronomers have made an exciting discovery using the James Webb Space Telescope: for the first time, they have detected tiny quartz crystals containing silica in the atmosphere of an exoplanet. The exoplanet, named WASP-17b, is a scorching hot gas giant and a likely source of these silica nanoparticles.

Silica is a common mineral found on Earth and is known for its presence in beach sands as well as its use in glass production. The researchers believe that the silica crystals in the atmosphere of WASP-17b are swirling around in its clouds.

The discovery of silica on an exoplanet offers astronomers valuable insights into the composition and nature of these distant worlds. It also raises questions about the conditions required for the formation of such crystals in the extreme environment of a gas giant.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful space telescope ever built. Its advanced capabilities enable scientists to observe celestial objects with unprecedented clarity and detail. By studying the atmospheres of exoplanets, astronomers can learn more about their chemical makeup and potentially identify signs of habitability.

This discovery of silica crystals on WASP-17b is a significant step forward in our understanding of exoplanets. It highlights the diversity and complexity of these distant worlds and opens up new avenues for studying their atmospheres.

Surse:
– CNN (articol sursă)

