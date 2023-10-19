Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Oamenii de știință explorează efectele pseudogravitației în cristalele fotonice

ByGabriel Botha

Octombrie 19, 2023
Oamenii de știință explorează efectele pseudogravitației în cristalele fotonice

Scientists at Kyoto Institute of Technology have successfully distorted photonic crystals to mimic the bending of light as it passes through a gravitational field, as described by Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Led by electronics engineer Kanji Nanjyo, the team set out to investigate whether lattice distortion in photonic crystals could produce pseudogravity effects. They aimed to replicate the bending of light that occurs when massive objects curve space-time.

“We came up with a means to bend light within certain materials, much like gravity bends the trajectory of objects,” explains Professor Kyoko Kitamura from Tohoku University.

By artificially creating silicon photonic crystals and deforming the spacing between their ordered elements, the researchers were able to alter the interaction of light with the crystal, resulting in a curved beam similar to the passage of light around a black hole. They observed the beam as it passed through the crystal and validated their experimental efforts.

Photonic crystals possess highly ordered nanostructures where the refractive index of light changes periodically, giving rise to an iridescent effect. This phenomenon makes them a suitable analogy for space-time, with their structures resembling geodesics. The crystals are relatively easy to create by arranging two materials that interact with light differently.

The implications of this research extend beyond understanding gravity. Distorting photonic crystals for pseudogravity effects has potential applications in optics and communications technology. Physicist Masayuki Fujita from Osaka University highlights the potential application in 6G communication, stating that “such in-plane beam steering within the terahertz range could be harnessed.”

The study also suggests that photonic crystals could have a role in graviton physics, expanding the pathways within this field of research. The team’s findings have been published in Physical Review A.

Surse:
– Kyoto Institute of Technology
– Universitatea Tohoku
– Universitatea din Osaka
– Physical Review A

By Gabriel Botha

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

NASA lansează imagini detaliate ale lunii Io a lui Jupiter și descoperă o nouă caracteristică în atmosfera lui Jupiter

Octombrie 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Imagini CCTV recent găsite dezvăluie fulger de lumină care precede Lod Bang în Melbourne

Octombrie 20, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Supraviețuirea morții Soarelui: Soarta Planetei V

Octombrie 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

NASA lansează imagini detaliate ale lunii Io a lui Jupiter și descoperă o nouă caracteristică în atmosfera lui Jupiter

Octombrie 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Imagini CCTV recent găsite dezvăluie fulger de lumină care precede Lod Bang în Melbourne

Octombrie 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Supraviețuirea morții Soarelui: Soarta Planetei V

Octombrie 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Noile stări ale electronilor din sărurile topite ar putea afecta performanța reactoarelor alimentate cu sare

Octombrie 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii