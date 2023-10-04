Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Oglinda primară pentru telescopul gigant Magellan se apropie de finalizare

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octombrie 4, 2023
Oglinda primară pentru telescopul gigant Magellan se apropie de finalizare

The seventh and final primary mirror segment for the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is set to be constructed, bringing the project closer to completion. The mirror, measuring 27.5 feet in diameter and standing two stories tall, will undergo a cooling process over the next three months before being prepared for the telescope. This four-year fabrication process will provide the GMT with the necessary number of mirror segments to complete its 4,155-square-foot light collecting surface, making it the world’s largest and most challenging optics ever produced.

The Giant Magellan Telescope will be the first extremely large telescope to have its primary mirror array completed. With its light-gathering power, efficiency, and image resolution, the telescope is expected to make groundbreaking discoveries in various fields of astronomy. According to Rebecca Bernstein, the GMT’s chief scientist, the telescope’s capabilities will allow researchers to study planets at high spatial and spectral resolution. This will be crucial in determining a planet’s composition, the presence of liquid water, and the potential for life.

Buell Jannuzi, director of Steward Observatory and head of the Department of Astronomy, expressed excitement over the nearing completion of this groundbreaking observatory and emphasized the significant impact it will have on future discoveries.

Surse:

– Irish Tech News (no URL provided, source of quotes and additional information)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Importanța consimțământului cookie și a confidențialității în marketingul online

Octombrie 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Cosmic Cliffs: Dezvăluirea Nașterii Stelei Ascunse

Octombrie 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Următoarea destinație a lui Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

Octombrie 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Importanța consimțământului cookie și a confidențialității în marketingul online

Octombrie 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Cosmic Cliffs: Dezvăluirea Nașterii Stelei Ascunse

Octombrie 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Următoarea destinație a lui Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

Octombrie 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Telescopul spațial Jamess Webb dezvăluie descoperiri surprinzătoare despre galaxiile timpurii

Octombrie 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii