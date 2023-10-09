Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Un geolog descoperă o placă tectonică masivă pierdută

ByMampho Brescia

Octombrie 9, 2023
Un geolog descoperă o placă tectonică masivă pierdută

Geologist Suzanna van de Lagemaat from Utrecht University has reconstructed a previously unknown tectonic plate that was once a quarter the size of the Pacific Ocean. The existence of this plate, called Pontus, was predicted by her colleagues over a decade ago based on fragments of old tectonic plates found deep in the Earth’s mantle. Through field research and detailed investigations of mountain belts in various locations, including Japan, Borneo, the Philippines, New Guinea, and New Zealand, Van de Lagemaat reconstructed the lost plate.

One surprising discovery was that remnants of Pontus were found on northern Borneo, confirming its existence. Van de Lagemaat’s research also revealed that Pontus was part of a single coherent plate tectonic system that stretched from southern Japan to New Zealand for at least 150 million years. This finding is significant in the field of plate tectonics.

Understanding the movements of tectonic plates is crucial for understanding the Earth’s geological history, including changes in paleogeography, climate, and the distribution of rare metals. However, large oceanic plates from the past have disappeared into the Earth’s mantle through subduction, leaving behind only fragments of rock in mountain belts.

Van de Lagemaat’s research involved reconstructing the movements of current plates in the western Pacific region. Geological data and magnetic lab research on rocks found on northern Borneo indicated that they were remnants of the Pontus plate.

The existence of Pontus was confirmed through geological anomalies identified by seismographs. When earthquakes send waves through the Earth’s interior, disruptions in the signals can indicate the presence of anomalies in the mantle, such as fragments of tectonic plates.

The discovery of Pontus and its reconstruction provide new insights into the history and dynamics of Earth’s tectonic plates.

Surse:
– Gondwana Research
– Universitatea din Utrecht

By Mampho Brescia

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Furtunile solare: o amenințare la adresa tehnologiei și infrastructurii moderne

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Inelele de copaci antice dezvăluie o furtună solară devastatoare care ar putea afecta civilizația de astăzi

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Elicopterul Ingenuity Mars de la NASA stabilește un nou record de viteză la cel de-al 62-lea zbor

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Furtunile solare: o amenințare la adresa tehnologiei și infrastructurii moderne

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Inelele de copaci antice dezvăluie o furtună solară devastatoare care ar putea afecta civilizația de astăzi

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Elicopterul Ingenuity Mars de la NASA stabilește un nou record de viteză la cel de-al 62-lea zbor

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Oamenii de știință găsesc apă și carbon din abundență în proba de asteroizi, susținând teoria originii vieții

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii