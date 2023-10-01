Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Câmpul de gheață din sudul Patagoniei: un peisaj uimitor și un indicator al schimbărilor climatice

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octombrie 1, 2023
Câmpul de gheață din sudul Patagoniei: un peisaj uimitor și un indicator al schimbărilor climatice

This stunning image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite showcases the glaciers and aquamarine lakes of the Southern Patagonian Ice Field, which spans the border of Chile and Argentina. Considered one of the largest ice masses outside the polar regions, the ice field is not only a breathtaking sight but also a crucial indicator of climate change.

The formation of the ice field is a result of years of snow accumulation and compression, transforming it into ice. Shaped by the underlying topography, glaciers often form at the edges of the ice field. The image reveals several smaller and larger glaciers, including the prominent Argentinian Perito Moreno Glacier, which feeds Lake Argentino and forms an ice dam separating the lake’s main body from its southern arm.

The lakes in the area are often fed by melting glaciers, resulting in a varied color range from deep blue to grey, depending on the presence of suspended fine sediment. This sediment, known as “glacier milk,” is a product of abrasion as the glaciers move over the underlying rock. The image also showcases the Grey Glacier, located within the Torres del Paine National Park, which is divided into three parts by pieces of land.

The darker lines visible on the glaciers are moraines, accumulations of rock, soil, and debris deposited by the glaciers. Some glaciers’ terminus can be observed to have broken off, forming icebergs that now float in the fjords and lakes. The retreat of glaciers in Patagonia over the last 50 years is a clear indication of climate change and is one of the primary contributors to rising sea levels.

Satellite data, like that provided by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, plays a vital role in monitoring changes in the mass, extent, and thickness of glaciers. By doing so, scientists can better understand their impact on rising sea levels and further study the effects of climate change in this region.

Surse:
– Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2023), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

By Vicky Stavropoulou

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Stresul cauzat de secetă provoacă modificări ale funcției solului din pădurea tropicală

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Biosenzor revoluționar pe bază de proteine ​​dezvoltat pentru a detecta minele terestre și munițiile neexplodate pe bază de TNT

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Roverul Perseverance al NASA a capturat diavolul marțian de praf în craterul Jezero

Octombrie 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Stresul cauzat de secetă provoacă modificări ale funcției solului din pădurea tropicală

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Biosenzor revoluționar pe bază de proteine ​​dezvoltat pentru a detecta minele terestre și munițiile neexplodate pe bază de TNT

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Roverul Perseverance al NASA a capturat diavolul marțian de praf în craterul Jezero

Octombrie 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Asteroid 2008 QY: Detalii și consecințe potențiale

Octombrie 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii