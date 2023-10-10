Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Oamenii de știință observă autovindecarea în metale, confirmând teoria veche de un deceniu

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octombrie 10, 2023
Oamenii de știință observă autovindecarea în metale, confirmând teoria veche de un deceniu

Researchers at Sandia National Laboratories have observed self-healing in metals, confirming a theory predicted by Dr. Michael Demkowicz a decade ago. The scientists discovered that a microscopic crack in platinum, caused by repetitive stretching, stopped growing and began to heal itself. This unexpected phenomenon was observed during fracture experiments on nanocrystalline metals.

Dr. Demkowicz, a professor at Texas A&M University, and his student, Guoxiang Xu, accidentally observed spontaneous healing in a simulation of fracture ten years ago. While skeptical at first, they discovered that other researchers had also observed the same effect in their modeling work.

Both the simulation and the recent experiment used nanocrystalline metals with a small grain size, making it easier to study self-healing. The researchers found that grain boundaries, common in many metals and alloys, can affect crack healing depending on the direction of boundary migration relative to the crack.

The impact of this work is moving the theoretical prediction of self-healing in metals from the drawing board to reality. However, the researchers note that optimizing microstructures for self-healing is a challenging task that requires further investigation.

The potential applications of self-healing metals are wide-ranging. Additional research is needed to determine if self-healing is possible in conventional metals with larger grain sizes. It is important to note that the experiments were conducted in a vacuum environment, and the presence of foreign matter could interfere with the healing process.

The confirmation of the self-healing phenomenon in metals is not only an exciting experiment but also a validation of theoretical models of material behavior. Dr. Demkowicz believes that this finding brings hope that these models are on the right track.

This research, titled “Autonomous healing of fatigue cracks via cold welding”, was published in the journal Nature.

Surse:

– Sandia National Laboratories – http://www.sandia.gov/
– Texas A&M University – https://www.tamu.edu/
– Nature – https://www.nature.com/

By Vicky Stavropoulou

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Furtunile solare: o amenințare la adresa tehnologiei și infrastructurii moderne

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Inelele de copaci antice dezvăluie o furtună solară devastatoare care ar putea afecta civilizația de astăzi

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Elicopterul Ingenuity Mars de la NASA stabilește un nou record de viteză la cel de-al 62-lea zbor

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Furtunile solare: o amenințare la adresa tehnologiei și infrastructurii moderne

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Inelele de copaci antice dezvăluie o furtună solară devastatoare care ar putea afecta civilizația de astăzi

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Elicopterul Ingenuity Mars de la NASA stabilește un nou record de viteză la cel de-al 62-lea zbor

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Oamenii de știință găsesc apă și carbon din abundență în proba de asteroizi, susținând teoria originii vieții

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii