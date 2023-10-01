Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Un plasture purtabil inovator pentru monitorizarea continuă a glucozei

ByMampho Brescia

Octombrie 1, 2023
Un plasture purtabil inovator pentru monitorizarea continuă a glucozei

A team of researchers from Penn State University has developed a wearable patch that can detect glucose levels in human sweat, as well as monitor body temperature and pH levels. Continuous monitoring of sweat can provide valuable insights into human health, particularly glucose levels in the body.

The wearable sensor utilizes a laser-modified graphene nanocomposite material to detect glucose levels in sweat. This material allows for real-time and non-invasive biomarker detection. Previous sweat biosensors faced limitations in detecting low biomarker concentration levels and variability in factors such as pH, salinity, and temperature. However, this novel device has overcome these limitations by accounting for variability and measuring glucose levels specifically for weeks at a time.

By using a laser treatment, the researchers were able to prevent “agglomeration” of the nanocomposite material, enhancing its performance. The device also takes into account fluctuations in sweat, pH, and body temperature caused by activities like exercise and eating, providing accurate calibration for glucose measurement.

The wearable patch is approximately twice the size of a postage stamp and is affixed to the skin with adhesive tape. It wirelessly transmits collected data to a computer or mobile device for real-time monitoring and analysis.

The sensor demonstrates notable sensitivity and stability over an extended period, making it a low-cost and convenient platform for continual analysis of sweat under diverse conditions. This innovation holds great potential for individual and population health, personalized medicine, and precision nutrition.

Overall, the wearable patch offers an efficient and reliable solution for continuous glucose monitoring, providing individuals with a convenient and accurate means of monitoring their health in real-time.

Surse:
– IANS (nu este furnizat niciun URL)

By Mampho Brescia

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Stresul cauzat de secetă provoacă modificări ale funcției solului din pădurea tropicală

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Biosenzor revoluționar pe bază de proteine ​​dezvoltat pentru a detecta minele terestre și munițiile neexplodate pe bază de TNT

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Roverul Perseverance al NASA a capturat diavolul marțian de praf în craterul Jezero

Octombrie 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Stresul cauzat de secetă provoacă modificări ale funcției solului din pădurea tropicală

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Biosenzor revoluționar pe bază de proteine ​​dezvoltat pentru a detecta minele terestre și munițiile neexplodate pe bază de TNT

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Roverul Perseverance al NASA a capturat diavolul marțian de praf în craterul Jezero

Octombrie 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Asteroid 2008 QY: Detalii și consecințe potențiale

Octombrie 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii