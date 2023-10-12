Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Misiunea Gaia hărți peste 150,000 de orbite de asteroizi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octombrie 12, 2023
Misiunea Gaia hărți peste 150,000 de orbite de asteroizi

ESA’s Gaia mission, which was launched in 2013 with the purpose of mapping our galaxy and beyond, recently released its third set of data known as Gaia Data Release 3 (DR3). This latest release contains data on over 1.8 billion stars and has helped fill in the gaps in our knowledge of densely packed star areas that were previously unexplored.

One of the significant findings from Gaia’s DR3 is the mapping of the largest globular cluster visible from Earth, Omega Centauri. By enabling a special mode, Gaia was able to capture a wider patch of the sky and discovered over half a million new stars within this cluster. This new mapping will allow further study of the cluster’s structure and the distribution of stars within it. Gaia is currently investigating eight more regions in a similar manner, which will be included in the next data release, DR4.

In addition to studying stars, Gaia’s DR3 also focused on studying asteroids. Over 150,000 asteroids were studied in this release, with their positions pinpointed over a longer timespan compared to previous data releases. This increased precision allows for a more accurate understanding of their orbits. This information is vital in predicting potential asteroid impacts and for further research on the origins and dynamics of these celestial bodies.

Furthermore, another paper presented in Gaia’s DR3 showcases the mapping of the Milky Way’s disc by analyzing the faint imprints of gas and dust between stars. By stacking and studying six million spectra, the Gaia team was able to identify weak signals that provide insights into the complex physical and chemical processes occurring within our galaxy.

With Gaia’s DR4 expected to be released by the end of 2025, astronomers and scientists are eagerly awaiting more refined details on stellar colors, positions, movements, as well as the identification and characterization of quasars, galaxies, and potential exoplanets. Gaia’s ongoing mission continues to reveal new insights into the universe and expand our understanding of the cosmos.

Surse:
- Agenția Spațială Europeană (ESA)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

The Changing Landscape of the Autistic Online Community

Octombrie 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ştiinţă

The Spectacle of the Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse

Octombrie 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ştiinţă

Diamond: Regele durității, dar este ceva mai greu?

Octombrie 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

The Changing Landscape of the Autistic Online Community

Octombrie 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

The Spectacle of the Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse

Octombrie 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Diamond: Regele durității, dar este ceva mai greu?

Octombrie 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Un eveniment ceresc uimitor: eclipsa de soare inelară pentru a înfrumuseța cerul

Octombrie 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii