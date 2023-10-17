Viata de oras

Instrumentul AI detectează și clasifică supernova, eliminând necesitatea implicării umane

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octombrie 17, 2023
A brand-new artificial intelligence (AI) tool has successfully detected, identified, and classified its first supernova. This groundbreaking achievement marks the first time that humans have been completely removed from the process of identifying and studying these powerful cosmic explosions.

Supernovae are highly energetic explosions of stars that emit an immense amount of light. Currently, the detection and analysis of supernovae involve both humans and robots. However, a team led by Northwestern University has developed a fully automated system called the Bright Transient Survey Bot (BTSbot) that accelerates the process and eliminates human error.

To train the AI algorithm, the researchers used over 1.4 million historical images from 16,000 astronomical sources. By examining and learning from this vast amount of data, BTSbot is able to rapidly analyze and classify new supernova candidates.

Removing humans from the loop not only increases the efficiency of the process but also allows for more in-depth observations. This automated system frees up time for the research team to analyze their observations and develop new hypotheses to explain the origins of these cosmic explosions.

Northwestern University’s Adam Miller, who led the project, expressed the significance of this achievement, stating, “For the first time ever, a series of robots and AI algorithms has observed, identified, and confirmed the discovery of a supernova. This represents an important step forward as further refinements will enable the robots to isolate specific subtypes of stellar explosions.”

The team successfully tested the BTSbot on a newly discovered supernova candidate named SN2023tyk. Collaborating with astronomers from institutions such as Caltech, the University of Minnesota, and universities in England and Sweden, the international team demonstrated the power and potential of this AI tool.

The development of this fully automated system provides a significant advancement in the field of astrophysics, streamlining the process of supernova detection and classification. This AI tool not only removes human involvement, but also provides more time for researchers to delve into their observations and uncover deeper insights into the mysteries of the universe.

Definiții:
– Supernova: An extremely bright and powerful explosion of a star.
– BTSbot: The Bright Transient Survey Bot, an AI tool developed by Northwestern University to automate the detection and classification of supernovae.

Surse:
– Northwestern University (https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2023/10/ai-tool-detects-classifies-its-first-supernova/)
– Caltech
– Universitatea din Minnesota
– Universitatea John Moores din Liverpool
– Universitatea din Stockholm

