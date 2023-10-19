Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Misiunea Psyche: Explorarea miezului unui asteroid

ByGabriel Botha

Octombrie 19, 2023
Misiunea Psyche: Explorarea miezului unui asteroid

The Psyche mission, launched by NASA, aims to explore the asteroid named Psyche, which is believed to be the core of a destroyed planet. Psyche is a special asteroid because of its composition. With an average diameter of 226km, it is the largest M-type asteroid made largely of iron and nickel, similar to Earth’s core.

M-type asteroids like Psyche are remnants of planets that were destroyed in the early stages of the Solar System. They offer a unique opportunity to study planetary cores. Earth scientists have limited access to the Earth’s core and rely on indirect methods such as studying metallic meteorites and using seismology.

The mission to Psyche will provide valuable insights into the inaccessible interior of our planet. It will investigate whether Psyche is the solidified core of a destroyed planet or if it is made of material that was never melted. The mission will also study the asteroid’s surface age, chemical composition, shape, mass, gravity distribution, and potential for mineral exploration.

The spacecraft is equipped with a range of instruments, including cameras, spectrometers, magnetometers, and gravimeters, to gather data during its six-year journey to Psyche. Earth scientists are eager to analyze the information collected to improve our understanding of Earth’s core and its evolution.

This mission represents a unique opportunity to study planetary cores in a way that is not currently possible using Earth-based methods. The findings from the Psyche mission could provide valuable insights into the early history and formation of our planet.

Sursa: Conversația

By Gabriel Botha

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Atitudinile părinților față de participarea la cercetarea genomică pentru copiii sănătoși

Octombrie 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ştiinţă

Startup-ul de producție în spațiu Varda Space Industries va ateriza Next nava spațială în Australia

Octombrie 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ştiinţă

Chirurgul îi îndeamnă pe părinți să nu cumpere stilouri laser ca jucării după ce un băiat suferă leziuni permanente ale ochilor

Octombrie 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Atitudinile părinților față de participarea la cercetarea genomică pentru copiii sănătoși

Octombrie 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Startup-ul de producție în spațiu Varda Space Industries va ateriza Next nava spațială în Australia

Octombrie 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Chirurgul îi îndeamnă pe părinți să nu cumpere stilouri laser ca jucării după ce un băiat suferă leziuni permanente ale ochilor

Octombrie 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Înțelegerea cookie-urilor și a politicilor de confidențialitate

Octombrie 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii