Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Nava spațială OSIRIS-REx a NASA returnează cu succes eșantion de asteroid pe Pământ

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octombrie 4, 2023
Nava spațială OSIRIS-REx a NASA returnează cu succes eșantion de asteroid pe Pământ

After years of preparation and hard work, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully returned a capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu. The sample return capsule landed in a targeted area near Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 24. Prior to touchdown, the spacecraft captured final images of the capsule’s descent towards Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security—Regolith Explorer, aimed to collect a sample from Bennu and bring it back to Earth for analysis. The spacecraft reached Bennu in 2018 and spent several years studying the asteroid’s surface before collecting a sample in 2020.

Following the landing, the sample return capsule was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft, now renamed, is embarking on a new mission to rendezvous with the asteroid Apophis in 2029.

The return of the sample capsule is a significant achievement for the OSIRIS-REx team and NASA’s exploration efforts. By studying the asteroid’s composition, scientists hope to gain insights into the origins of the solar system and potentially discover valuable resources that could aid future space exploration.

Surse:
– Image credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin
– Citation: NASA (2023, October 4) NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft views sample return capsule’s departure. Retrieved 4 October 2023.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Importanța consimțământului cookie și a confidențialității în marketingul online

Octombrie 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Cosmic Cliffs: Dezvăluirea Nașterii Stelei Ascunse

Octombrie 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Următoarea destinație a lui Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

Octombrie 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Importanța consimțământului cookie și a confidențialității în marketingul online

Octombrie 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Cosmic Cliffs: Dezvăluirea Nașterii Stelei Ascunse

Octombrie 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Următoarea destinație a lui Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

Octombrie 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Telescopul spațial Jamess Webb dezvăluie descoperiri surprinzătoare despre galaxiile timpurii

Octombrie 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii