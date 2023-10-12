Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Călătoria NASA către un asteroid bogat în metale

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Octombrie 12, 2023
Călătoria NASA către un asteroid bogat în metale

Rezumat:

NASA is preparing to launch a probe to explore Psyche, an object located 2.2 billion miles away that may provide valuable insights into the composition and interior of planets like Earth. This metal-rich asteroid, which could be the remnants of a small planet or a previously unknown celestial body, presents a unique opportunity for scientists to examine a world with a metal surface. The probe will be launched from Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with a backup window available if weather conditions are not favorable. Upon reaching Psyche in July 2029, the probe will deploy advanced instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field, chemical composition, minerals, and topography. The mission will also showcase technological advancements, including next-generation laser-based communications and the use of a special propulsion system called “Hall-effect thrusters” that utilizes solar panel energy to create electric and magnetic fields. By avoiding the need for large amounts of chemical fuel, this system enables continuous acceleration in space. Psyche’s irregular shape and composition, estimated to be up to 60% metal and the remainder rock, make it an intriguing destination for scientific exploration.

Surse:
– NASA set to journey to a metal-rich asteroid (2023, October 12), retrieved 12 October 2023 from Phys.org

By Vicky Stavropoulou

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Viața după spațiu: adaptarea la gravitație și doborârea recordurilor

Octombrie 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Nava spațială Psyche a NASA se îmbarcă într-o misiune pe un asteroid metalic

Octombrie 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ştiinţă

Impactul unei eclipse de soare asupra condițiilor meteorologice

Octombrie 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Viața după spațiu: adaptarea la gravitație și doborârea recordurilor

Octombrie 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Nava spațială Psyche a NASA se îmbarcă într-o misiune pe un asteroid metalic

Octombrie 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Impactul unei eclipse de soare asupra condițiilor meteorologice

Octombrie 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Nava spațială Psyche a NASA începe călătoria către asteroidul metalic

Octombrie 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii