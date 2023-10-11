NASA anulează o plimbare spațială din cauza scurgerii stației spațiale

NASA has canceled a spacewalk planned for Thursday, October 12, after a leak of ammonia coolant was detected on the Russian Nauka science module earlier this week. This precautionary measure was taken to ensure the safety of astronauts and equipment on the International Space Station (ISS).

Officials from NASA have stated that engineering and flight control teams are reviewing data and video footage from the leak. The leak, which has now stopped, was confirmed by Roscosmos flight controllers and NASA’s external station camera views. Spacewalks involving floating ammonia flakes require extra steps to prevent contamination. The cause of the leak is still under investigation.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, plans to task two cosmonauts with checking the radiator during a previously planned spacewalk on October 25. Both NASA and Roscosmos have emphasized that the leak has not had a material impact on space station operations.

The cancellation of the spacewalk will delay minor maintenance on the ISS, as well as tests in support of future moon exploration. The spacewalk was intended for NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen to collect samples for analysis. They were also supposed to replace a high-definition camera, showcasing what could be possible with the planned lunar orbiting station called Gateway.

The delay also affects a milestone second U.S. segment maintenance spacewalk scheduled for later in October. The spacewalk, featuring O’Hara and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, would have been the second all-woman spacewalk in history.

The Nauka coolant leak is the third in Russian ISS equipment in the past year. Russian officials have suggested that the leaks in the Soyuz and Progress spacecraft were likely due to micrometeoroid strikes. The investigation into the Nauka leak is ongoing.

