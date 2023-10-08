Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

ISRO efectuează corectarea traiectoriei pe nava spațială Aditya-L1

ByRobert Andrew

Octombrie 8, 2023
ISRO efectuează corectarea traiectoriei pe nava spațială Aditya-L1

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it has conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, marking the country’s first solar mission. The spacecraft has been confirmed to be in good health and is making its way towards the Sun-Earth L1 point.

The TCM, which lasted approximately 16 seconds, was carried out on October 6, 2023. It was necessary to correct the trajectory of the spacecraft after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre that was performed on September 19, 2023. The purpose of the TCM is to ensure that the spacecraft stays on the intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point L1, which is located at a distance of approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The spacecraft is expected to travel about 1.5 million km from Earth over 125 days before being placed in the Halo orbit around L1.

As the Aditya-L1 mission progresses, ISRO plans to activate the magnetometer within the next few days. This instrument will aid in the scientific experiments conducted by the spacecraft, including capturing images of the Sun.

The successful launch of Aditya-L1 took place on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission holds great significance for India, as it will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its various phenomena.

Surse:
– Organizația Indiană de Cercetare Spațială (ISRO)

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Furtunile solare: o amenințare la adresa tehnologiei și infrastructurii moderne

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Inelele de copaci antice dezvăluie o furtună solară devastatoare care ar putea afecta civilizația de astăzi

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Elicopterul Ingenuity Mars de la NASA stabilește un nou record de viteză la cel de-al 62-lea zbor

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Furtunile solare: o amenințare la adresa tehnologiei și infrastructurii moderne

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Inelele de copaci antice dezvăluie o furtună solară devastatoare care ar putea afecta civilizația de astăzi

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Elicopterul Ingenuity Mars de la NASA stabilește un nou record de viteză la cel de-al 62-lea zbor

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Oamenii de știință găsesc apă și carbon din abundență în proba de asteroizi, susținând teoria originii vieții

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii