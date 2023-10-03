Oamenii de știință oferă explicații pentru galaxiile timpurii misterioase

Astrophysicists have proposed a potential solution to the puzzle posed by the James Webb Space Telescope’s discovery of bright early galaxies that formed shortly after the Big Bang. These galaxies, which were observed to be forming 500 million years after the Big Bang, defy conventional understanding due to their brightness. Current theories suggest that galaxies of such magnitude and brightness should take much longer to form. However, researchers using supercomputer simulations now suggest that the galaxies may not be as massive as initially thought, but rather unusually bright. The researchers published their findings in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

According to the simulations, these early galaxies could have formed their brightness through a process called “bursty star formation.” Unlike the steady rate of star formation observed in today’s universe, bursty star formation involves rapid bursts of star birth after long periods of inactivity. In the early universe, stars would pull gas towards them and then push it out upon their deaths. This process allowed for stars to form in sudden, bright bursts. As the universe aged and galaxies grew larger, the gravitational pull became stronger, preventing gas from being ejected by supernovas and causing stars to form at a slower pace.

Based on the simulations, the researchers concluded that the brightness of a galaxy is more closely related to the number of stars formed in the last few million years, rather than the overall mass of the galaxy. This suggests that the early galaxies observed by the James Webb Space Telescope may be brighter because they are in the midst of these sudden bursts of star formation.

While this proposed explanation could help preserve the current understanding of the universe, further observations and analysis of these early galaxies are necessary to confirm the findings. Scientists will need to gather more precise data on the galaxies at cosmic dawn before reaching a definitive conclusion.

