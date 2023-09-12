Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Jackdaws acordă prioritate familiei în locul prietenilor când vine vorba de mâncare

ByMampho Brescia

Septembrie 12, 2023
Jackdaws acordă prioritate familiei în locul prietenilor când vine vorba de mâncare

Scientists have discovered that jackdaws, a type of crow, are willing to switch friends in order to gain food rewards but will stick with their family members even if it means going hungry. The study, conducted in west Cornwall as part of the ongoing Cornish Jackdaw Project, sheds light on how some animals manage their social relationships.

In the experiment, the researchers presented wild jackdaws with a task in which access to tasty mealworms depended on which individuals visited together. The birds quickly learned to switch friends to maximize their rewards, but they remained loyal to their offspring, siblings, and mating partners regardless of the outcome. This loyalty to family members is similar to the notion of “blood is thicker than water” observed in human relationships.

The researchers used tiny PIT tags, similar to transponder chips used for pets, to track and monitor the jackdaws. The birds were assigned to two groups, A or B, and were given access to mealworms only if individuals from the same group visited the feeders together. If birds from different groups arrived together, the feeders would remain closed. Solo birds were given grain, a less desirable food source.

According to Professor Alex Thornton, the lead researcher on the project, the goal was to determine if the birds could adjust their social associations. The jackdaws proved to be strategic, quickly learning to ditch friends from the other group to maximize their rewards. However, they made an exception when it came to their close relatives, opting to stick with their family members even if they received no rewards.

The researchers believe that the jackdaws’ ability to track and remember information about their social partners is an indication of their intelligence. Being able to adjust their relationships based on past interactions can bring benefits in terms of survival and resource acquisition.

Overall, this study provides new insights into social relationships in animals and their decision-making processes. The findings have important implications for understanding the evolution of intelligence and the emergence of societies.

Source: “Wild jackdaws can selectively adjust their social associations while preserving valuable long-term relationships,” Nature Communications.

By Mampho Brescia

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Telescopul Webb al NASA observă o potențială planetă locuibilă într-o altă galaxie

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Cum a apărut mobilitatea umerilor și cotului uman din coborârea copacului

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Noi dovezi sugerează potențialul de apă pe exoplaneta K2-18b

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Telescopul Webb al NASA observă o potențială planetă locuibilă într-o altă galaxie

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Marques Brownlee reacționează la prezentarea la evenimentul Apple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

NaviCam introduce Universal Fit Aftermarket Dash pentru motociclete

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Bucuria și frustrarea „Tinerilor” și a altor generații

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii