O descoperire în transplantul de organe: rinichi umanizat crescut în interiorul unui porc

ByGabriel Botha

Septembrie 11, 2023
Scientists have achieved a major breakthrough in solving the severe shortage of organs available for transplantation. For the first time, researchers have successfully grown a humanised kidney inside a pig. The study, published in the scientific journal Cell Stem Cell, involved the development of human-pig chimeric embryos, which contained both human and pig cells.

After implanting these embryos into surrogate pig mothers, the kidneys developed and had a normal structure after 28 days. The lead researcher, Liangxue Lai, stated that human cells dominated and made up 60 to 70% of the total cells in the humanised kidney. This development is significant as previous attempts to grow human organs in pigs have been unsuccessful.

Pigs are an ideal candidate for growing human organs due to their similarities in physiology, organ size, and embryonic development. The human kidney is one of the most transplanted organs worldwide and also appears early during embryogenesis. Currently, there are 88,500 people waiting for a transplant in the US alone.

The scientists involved in the study modified the pig genetically to create a space for the human cells to grow, allowing them to survive in an environment that was not their natural one. This modification took five years to accomplish. Miguel Esteban, one of the senior study authors, explained that this breakthrough offers an attractive alternative to overcome the shortage of human organs for transplantation.

Despite these promising findings, there are limitations to this study. The ratio of degenerating pig embryos was high, and further research is needed to understand the reasons behind this. Ethical concerns regarding the contribution of other lineages, such as the brain and germ cells, must also be taken into consideration. Additionally, the presence of porcine-origin vascular cells in the organs could lead to rejection.

Nevertheless, this breakthrough paves the way for generating functional human kidneys inside newborn pigs. It not only provides hope for addressing the organ shortage but also opens new opportunities for regenerative medicine and studying human kidney development.

Sources: The Guardian, CNN

