Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Este conștiința un rezultat al entropiei în creier?

ByRobert Andrew

Octombrie 18, 2023
Este conștiința un rezultat al entropiei în creier?

A study published in 2016 suggests that consciousness might arise naturally as a result of our brains maximizing their information content, similar to the principle of entropy. Entropy refers to the progression of a system from order to disorder. Just like the Universe, which has been moving from a state of low entropy to high entropy since the Big Bang, our brains may also display higher entropy when we are fully conscious. This study used statistical mechanics to model the networks of neurons in the brains of nine participants, including seven with epilepsy.

The researchers compared the connectivity patterns in the participants’ brains when they were asleep versus awake, and during seizures versus a normal, ‘alert’ state. In both situations, the participants’ brains displayed higher entropy when in a fully conscious state. This suggests that consciousness could be an “emergent property” of a system that is trying to maximize information exchange. However, the study has limitations, such as a small sample size, and further research is needed to validate these findings.

Understanding human consciousness has long been a challenge for researchers. The quest to uncover its origins and why we have it is ongoing. This study offers a new perspective, suggesting that consciousness may be a side effect of our brain’s movement towards entropy. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it provides a starting point for future investigations into the relationship between brain organization and consciousness.

Source: Physical Review E

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Calota de gheață din Groenlanda poate fi mai rezistentă la încălzirea globală decât se credea anterior

Octombrie 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Găurile negre pot exista în perechi perfect echilibrate, arată studiul

Octombrie 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

O călătorie către asteroidul 16 Psyche: explorarea nașterii sistemului solar

Octombrie 20, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Calota de gheață din Groenlanda poate fi mai rezistentă la încălzirea globală decât se credea anterior

Octombrie 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Găurile negre pot exista în perechi perfect echilibrate, arată studiul

Octombrie 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

O călătorie către asteroidul 16 Psyche: explorarea nașterii sistemului solar

Octombrie 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Craniul de liliac de acum 50 de milioane de ani oferă o nouă perspectivă asupra evoluției timpurii a liliecilor

Octombrie 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii