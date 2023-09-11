Newly-Discovered Comet Nishimura to Make Rare Appearance

Viata de oras

ByRobert Andrew

Septembrie 11, 2023
Comet Nishimura, which was only discovered in August, is currently passing by Earth for the first time in over 400 years. This rare celestial event will be visible to stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere for the next couple of days as it sweeps past our planet on September 12.

Measuring about a kilometer across, the comet will come within 125 million kilometers of Earth and can be seen with the naked eye, although using binoculars or a telescope is recommended to get a better view due to its faintness. As the comet gets closer to the Sun, it will become brighter and reach its closest point to our star on September 17 before heading back out of the solar system.

To spot Nishimura from the Northern Hemisphere, observers should look at the northeastern horizon around 1.5 hours before dawn. The comet is expected to rise between the constellations Cancer and Leo and will come close to Venus. This week, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, represents the last feasible chance to see the comet from the Northern Hemisphere before it becomes hidden by the Sun’s glare.

After its journey past the Sun, Nishimura should then be visible in the Southern Hemisphere, appearing low in the evening twilight by the end of the month. The discovery of the comet was made by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura, and it bears his name. This is the first visit of Nishimura in approximately 430 years, occurring just before the invention of the telescope by Galileo.

Surse:
– NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies
– Societatea Planetară
- Associated Press

