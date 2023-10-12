Viata de oras

Ştiinţă

Lumea dinamică a plăcilor tectonice ale Pământului

ByRobert Andrew

Octombrie 12, 2023
Lumea dinamică a plăcilor tectonice ale Pământului

The surface of Earth, which was once a sea of molten rock billions of years ago, has now formed into a continuous rocky shell as the magma cooled. This rocky shell is divided into plates that make up Earth’s surface, and these plates are constantly moving due to the differences in strength and density between the crust and the mantle beneath it. The movement of these plates gives rise to various geological features such as mountains, rifts, volcanoes, and earthquakes.

There is some debate among geologists about the exact number of plates that cover Earth’s surface. Most agree on the existence of 12 to 14 primary plates, including the North American, African, Eurasian, Indo-Australian, South American, Antarctic, and Pacific plates. The Pacific Plate, in particular, is the largest, covering an area of 39.9 million square miles. Additionally, there are smaller plates such as the Philippine Sea, Cocos, Nazca, Arabian, and Juan de Fuca plates. Some geologists consider the Anatolian Plate and the East African Plate as separate entities due to their different movement speeds.

Plate boundaries, where the plate tectonics cause plates to break into smaller fragments called microplates, add complexity to this dynamic puzzle. There may be around 57 microplates on Earth, but they are not usually included on world maps due to uncertainty regarding their formation and definition. These microplates have an area of less than 386,000 square miles.

The movement of Earth’s plates also creates fascinating scenarios. The Pacific Plate is the fastest, moving northwest at a rate of 2.8 to 3.9 inches per year. This rapid motion is due to the presence of subduction zones, also known as the Ring of Fire, where plates are being pulled down into the Earth. The continuous motion may even result in the consumption of continents, with pieces falling off into the mantle.

As geologists strive to understand the intricacies of plate tectonics, the future appearance of Earth’s plate-covered surface remains a mystery. Billions of years from now, the movement of these plates will undoubtedly shape the planet into new and unrecognizable forms.

Sursa: Live Science

