Satelitul cu infraroșu termic HOTSAT-1 începe operațiunile comerciale

ByMampho Brescia

Octombrie 12, 2023
Thermal infrared satellite company Satellite Vu has announced that its first satellite, HOTSAT-1, has successfully transitioned into commercial operations. The satellite, which is the first of an eight-satellite constellation, was designed and manufactured in the UK in collaboration with Surrey Satellite Technologies.

HOTSAT-1 is equipped with a 3.5m resolution mid-wave infrared imager with video capability and maintains a sensitivity of less than 2 degrees Celsius. This advanced technology allows the satellite to capture valuable thermal imagery that can be used for a wide range of applications, including logistics optimization, environmental planning, and energy-related decision-making.

Satellite Vu aims to become the world’s thermometer, providing independent verification of data relevant for monitoring net zero targets. By monitoring industrial energy waste, pollution, wildfires, and climate events in near real-time, the satellite can support efforts towards a more sustainable and climate-resilient future.

Since its inception, Satellite Vu has secured a total of £30.5 million ($37.9 million) in Venture Capital funding. In June, the company raised an additional £12.7 million in Series A-2 funding, with participation from leading investors such as Molten Ventures, Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC, Lockheed Martin, and Earth Sciences Foundation.

HOTSAT-1 was launched into orbit in June aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The successful transition into commercial operations marks a significant milestone for Satellite Vu and highlights the company’s dedication to using advanced space technology for the betterment of the planet.

Overall, the introduction of HOTSAT-1 opens up new possibilities for leveraging thermal infrared imaging and data analysis to address critical challenges in various industries and contribute to a more sustainable and climate-resilient future.

