Octombrie 12, 2023
Eclipsa parțială de soare va fi vizibilă în Alberta sâmbătă

Albertans will have the opportunity to witness a partial solar eclipse on Saturday morning, according to the Canadian Space Agency. The event, known as an annular solar eclipse, will occur when the moon partially blocks the sun. In Alberta, viewers will be able to observe a 61% eclipse. During the eclipse, a ring of the sun will still be visible.

The eclipse will commence around 9:15 a.m., reach its peak at approximately 10:30 a.m., and conclude by 11:45 a.m. It is essential to follow safety precautions when viewing the eclipse. NASA emphasizes that the only safe way to observe the event is by using safe solar viewing glasses, eclipse glasses, or a handheld solar viewer. Regular sunglasses do not provide adequate protection.

Unfiltered optics, such as telescopes, binoculars, or camera lenses, should never be used to view the sun during an eclipse. Looking through unfiltered optics can result in immediate eye damage. NASA advises that solar filters must be properly secured to the front of any optic used.

If using eclipse glasses or a solar viewer, it is crucial to avoid holding them while looking through unfiltered optics, as this can also cause severe eye injury. NASA suggests the use of a pinhole projector as an alternative.

For those interested in future eclipses, SkyAndTelescope.org provides visualizations of the paths of the 2023 and 2024 eclipses.

Stay safe and enjoy the partial solar eclipse this Saturday!

Definiții:
1. Annular solar eclipse: A type of solar eclipse that occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth, resulting in a visible ring of the Sun.
2. Solar filters: Devices attached to optical instruments to block harmful radiation and protect the eyes when viewing the Sun.
3. Pinhole projector: A simple device made from a box or card with a tiny hole that projects an image of the Sun onto a surface, allowing safe viewing.

Surse:
– Agenția Spațială Canadiană
– NASA
– SkyAndTelescope.org

Mampho Brescia

