As the world grapples with the alarming consequences of climate change, scientists have discovered a new and literal way in which the Earth is being affected. A recent study reveals that the behavior of ocean waves, particularly those driven by storms, has been altered due to climate-induced changes. These waves not only contribute to rising sea levels but also have the power to shake the very foundations of our planet.

Seismographs, instruments primarily used to monitor earthquakes, have inadvertently captured these changes. While they are designed to detect strong events, they also pick up on a constant background tremor caused by storm-driven ocean waves. Known as global microseisms, these subtle vibrations provide valuable insights into the health of our oceans and the broader climate system.

The study focused on the primary variant of these microseisms, examining the history of these disturbances since the 1980s. Analysis of data from 52 seismograph sites worldwide revealed that 79% of these stations recorded an increase in wave energy and a corresponding amplification of the Earth’s background hum. The energy of ocean waves has been steadily rising, with an average annual increase of 0.27% since the late 20th century. However, since 2000, this rate has accelerated to 0.35% per year, signaling a worrying trend of intensifying wave activity.

The areas experiencing the most significant surge in microseism energy are located in the Southern Ocean near the Antarctica peninsula, a region known for its stormy weather. Additionally, the study identified a significant increase in wave intensity and coastal hazards in the North Atlantic. These findings align with previous research that highlights the rising intensity of storms in this region.

These changes in ocean waves pose a serious threat to coastal communities, which are already vulnerable to rising sea levels. The combination of elevated wave heights, sea level rise, and subsidence can cause substantial damage to infrastructure and accelerated erosion of coastlines. It is crucial for action to be taken to mitigate these impacts and protect vulnerable areas.

Moreover, the seismic data collected by seismographs offers insights into the seasonal variations of strong winter storms and their connections to climate phenomena such as El Niño and La Niña. This demonstrates the intricate relationship between climate change and ocean dynamics, emphasizing that the effects of climate change extend beyond our environment; they are literally shaping the Earth beneath our feet.

